Young & Restless Preview: Billy Warns Adam the Gloves Are off After [Spoiler] Puts the Next Part of the Plan in Motion
CBS screenshot
How will Adam and Lily fight back against this latest blow?
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of November 15 – 19, the hits keep coming for Billy and Lily. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.
Billy, armed with Gaines’ letter from Camilla Rhodes, tried to blackmail Adam into standing down or he’d publish it. Adam called his bluff, and Lily and Billy were both floored when someone, somehow, published the story through Chance Comm. The problem? Neither of them gave the green light to do so. In an earlier preview, it’s revealed that Gaines is working with Adam and Victor! However, there is another big move to come.
In the latest teaser, Billy informs Lily that Adam told him point-blank that he and Victor are coming after them. Lily declares they must do everything they can to defend themselves. Meanwhile, Ashland meets with Adam and almost feels bad kicking Billy while he’s down, but not really.
In a not-so-shocking development, Lily tells Billy that Locke is suing them for libel thanks to the story which neither can figure out was printed. Billy calls Adam, who appears to be celebrating with Locke, to let him know the gloves are off! Do you think this is it for Chance Comm? Or will Billy and Lily pull an ace out of their sleeves?
Be sure to read the Young & Restless spoilers who else is getting their buttons pushed by Adam. Also with the news that Chance is returning, all be it with a new actor in the role, browse our gallery of the most recast soap characters.
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube