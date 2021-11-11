John Paschal/JPI

Double the fun for this little one!

When it comes to cute kids, The Young and the Restless actress Mishael Morgan (Amanda) has one of the cutest and on November 9, she gave her “mini-me” a big shoutout for Naliyah’s third birthday. “Happy Birthday [to] this smart, kind, sweet funny princess,” Morgan gushed. “Thank you for being my inspiration and my mini-me. I love you to the moon and back baby.”

Along with her message, she posted six adorable photos of Naliyah, some were solo shots while others were with her older brother Niam, both whom Morgan shares with her husband Navid Ali.

Naliyah was lucky enough to receive an extra celebration since back on August 9, her parents turned Niam’s sixth birthday into a big party for both their kids. “Joint party for these cuties! Cake by me! Double the work but double” the fun!

Happy birthday kids!

And if you can’t get enough of seeing photos of these little cuties, take a look at the family shot Morgan shared on Halloween, to which she asked, “Wonder if this “family costume” makes as much sense to you as it did to me?”

Speaking of celebrations, Morgan’s co-star Melissa Claire Egan has reached a milestone with the CBS soap this week. In fact, today marks the actress’ 10th anniversary playing Chelsea. As anyone who watches the show knows, the character has had many ups and downs throughout her time in Genoa City and we invite readers to view some of those memorable moments in our photo gallery below.