John Paschal/JPI

A “lover of laughing, reading and ranching!”

The Young and the Restless vet Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) recently celebrated a very special woman in her life — her beautiful mother, actress Suzanne Lloyd. Along with 10 photos of her mom, the CBS soap star started her tribute with a Happy 89th Birthday shoutout to her “best friend,” the most “beautiful, intelligent, strongest and wisest woman” she’s ever known.

“Thanks for going on such a wonderful, crazy journey with me,” Bregman shared. “I cherish every moment we spend together.” After sending her love — “to the moon and back” — she sent various family members an apology for those “that got cropped in these pictures,” due to Instagram “not [being] nice this morning!”

More: Soap star in Hallmark Christmas movie this weekend

The photos gave fans a glimpse into a little of this and a little of that to honor Lloyd. Everything from shots of Bregman with her mom, son Austin Recht and various others to solo pics of Lloyd from her career, the pictures were absolutely gorgeous!

And while we’re on the subject of sharing photos, here’s one of Bregman and Lloyd, along with co-star Kate Linder (Esther) with her mom Molly Wolbeck. The women appeared in cameo roles on The Young and the Restless back in 2017 when Ashley and Jack arrived at a hotel in Florida and found their mother Dina drinking and laughing it up with the ladies.

If you enjoyed seeing these daytime actresses with their moms, we invite readers to look through our gallery below filled with more soap stars and their real-life mothers.