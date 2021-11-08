Matthew Olsen

Sorry, Jack; it’s not a reunion with you.

Unless our Spidey senses need adjusting, The Young and the Restless gave viewers a big clue about what’s next for Phyllis in the way that she and Nick broke up. You’ll recall that she was sick of her significant other putting in front of her his demanding family. She wasn’t just mad about it, she was hurt about it.

So what Phyllis wants and deserves is someone who will think of her and only her. That can’t be Jack, given that his family ties are more tangled than a game of cat’s cradle. But it could be — wait for it, wait for it — Chance.

Oh, come on, you don’t really think he’s dead, do you? (We don’t; here’s why.)

Before “the deceased” got together with Abby, sparks flew fast and furious between him and Phyllis. And were he to return to Genoa City not only with a new face — our picks to play him here — but a case of amnesia, he could find himself drawn to Phyllis once again. Whereas Abby would be desperate for him to remember their love, Phyllis would be content to let him rediscover himself — with her.

Chance has family, of course. But unlike Nick’s, Chance’s isn’t around much. Mom Nina and grandma Jill come and go like the seasons, and jeez, when was the last time we saw Phillip? Dealing with that lot would be heaps easier for Phyllis than coping with the fact that Victor put a stranger in her bed for months.

So what is Abby doing while Chance and Phyllis are getting to re-know each other and falling head over heels in love? Leaning hard on Dominic’s biodad, Devon, that’s what. Thus, the stage is set for Chance to regain his memory just when Abby and Devon have become so close that they’ve crossed out of the friend zone. Fireworks galore in 3, 2…

It would be deliciously messy, soapy drama, no?

What do you think, Young & Restless fans? Could you get behind a possible Phyllis/Chance pairing? If nothing else, she and Abby would have something more meaningful to fight over than hotels. On your way to the comments, stop off at the below photo gallery, which revisits highlights of Phyllis’ wild life in Genoa City.