CBS screenshot

Abby continues to spiral out of control.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of November 8 – 12, Abby’s grief could crush her. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

After identifying Chance’s wedding ring and watch, it appeared that Chance did indeed die in the bombing in Spain. Abby’s family and friends came together to comfort her, but she continued to spiral out of control. She tried to hold onto hope that without a body, Chance could still be alive. In another preview for next week, Abby decides to travel to Spain and to find out what really happened to Chance.

In this latest tease of what’s to come, Abby tries to pull herself together for her son. Nick checks in with Devon to see how his sister is doing, and he admits she’s not well. The reality of Chance’s death, and that she’ll never see him again, is beginning to sink in.

As Ashley voices her concerns that her daughter’s grief is going to crush her, Abby eyes a pill. The preview shifts to an image of Abby passed out on the couch with the bottle of pills next to her. Has her grief led her to do something drastic? Or will she be able to pull herself out of this rut for her son?

Be sure to read the Young & Restless spoilers to find who receives a puzzling message. Also, be sure to check out our gallery of Chance Chancellor over the years.

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube