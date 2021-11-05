CBS screenshot

Abby continues to hold out hope for Chance.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of November 8 – 12, Adam tries to scoop Lily up. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

Adam, working with Victor and Ashland, set a trap to take down Billy once and for all. Billy was set up to believe Gaines had gone missing again, and later the grifter turned up on Billy and Lily’s doorstep begging them to hide him as he was in danger. He also spun a tale about how he not only wanted to take down Ashland but Victor and Adam as well for their locking him up in Italy. Lily had her doubts about his story, but Billy wouldn’t be swayed and Lily was appalled that Billy was going to use Gaines to blackmail Victor and company. Next week it appears Billy falls into Adam’s trap, and Adam makes Lily a job offer.

Sutton tried to talk Amanda out of testifying against, as Michael asked her to. He begged her to think how this would affect Naya and Imani, especially if it meant him dying in prison. However, Amanda wouldn’t be swayed or taken in by her grandfather. After taking the stand, she asks Michael if her grandfather might actually be convicted for her father’s murder.

Finally, after identifying Chance’s wedding ring, it seemed that Chance truly had been lost. Victor and Ashley came together to support Abby, who began to spiral into a full-on breakdown. She refused to believe Chance was dead without a body. In the latest preview, Abby tells Christine she’s going to Spain and to the safehouse to figure out what really happened to her husband.

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube