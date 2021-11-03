Young & Restless’ Christian Jules LeBlanc Solves a Mystery That Hits Close to Home
Jill Johnson/JPI
Now you see me, now you don’t.
The Young and the Restless fave Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) had quite the mystery on his hands yesterday — he couldn’t find his pet cat. Finally, after spending “20 minutes looking for the cat” the mystery was solved. There he was, sleeping on the couch, camouflaged by a blanket.
The couch must be a favorite spot for the CBS soap star’s cat because a few months back he was spotted there again on a Sunday morning on top of a newspaper, to which LeBlanc expressed, “An entirely appropriate reaction to the news. Pyewackette getting his solid 28 hours.”
However, when Pyewackette is not sleeping, the indoor cat is either looking out the window “dreaming of the outdoors…”
Or watching “relaxing dog and cat TV” on the big screen. Oh, the life!
More: Christian Jules LeBlanc explains thirst-trapping photo
LeBlanc doesn’t just have a sweet spot for his own pets. In August he made a virtual visit to one of his co-star’s households to visit “baby Rufus.” Yep, you guessed it, that’s Michelle Stafford’s (Phyllis) furbaby.
And though LeBlanc’s cat stays inside, Stafford’s pup enjoys taking walks with his mom, who recently posted a cute photo and reported, “This dude just wants to play in mud puddles.”
Now that we’ve had a look into the life of one of LeBlanc’s pets, it seems only fair that we wander back in time to relive some of his soap character’s memories throughout the years — from dirty dog to sly fox — in our photo gallery below.