Young & Restless Weekly Preview: Abby Gets More Heartbreaking News About Chance
CBS screenshot
Victor confirms the worst to Abby.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of November 1 – 5, Abby struggles with more devastating news. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.
Last week, Christine broke the news to Abby that there was an explosion in the building Chance was in as the final part of his mission, and there were no survivors. Abby tried to hold onto hope, even when shown a photo and confirming the watch in it was Chance’s. However seeing it was engraved with his name, she knew he wouldn’t wear it while undercover. Then more devastating confirmation seemed to arrive when his wedding ring was recovered.
In a preview for next week, Victor uses his own sources and confirms there was a bombing at Chance’s safe house. Abby struggles with how to move on without her husband, and the fact that her son will never know his father. Ashley and Victor come together to support Abby, who admits to Sharon that she’s afraid of a future without Chance.
As Ashley, Victor, Sharon, Nina, Devon and others rally around and comfort Abby, will she be able to carry on, or will a miracle occur? Let us know in the comments who you think would make a good recast for the role of Chance.
Also, be sure to read the Young & Restless spoilers to find what Lily and Billy learn. And with Halloween this weekend, check out our gallery of soap stars in scary movies.
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube