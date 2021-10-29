Young & Restless Newlywed Courtney Hope Drops Stunning Photos From Her Hawaiian Honeymoon: Plus, the Hilarious Way General Hospital’s Chad Duell Is Spending It
“It truly doesn’t matter,” joked the bride, “if I’m here or not.”
The awesome spectacle that was Courtney Hope and Chad Duell’s goth wedding was going to be hard to top — if such a thing was even possible. (Missed it? Check out a collection of photos from the nuptials that’ll leave you “seeing red.”) But the bride just might have done it with the beautiful shots that she just dropped from their honeymoon in Hawaii.
In the first, from Honolulu, the Young & Restless leading lady is soaking up the atmosphere on what appears to be their hotel balcony. She captioned the image with a Hawaiian saying that translates to “Live your life while the sun is still shining.”
In the second, we get the actress’-eye-view of a blue, blue Waikiki sky. “My favorite thing to do is to look for God in this world,” Sally’s portrayer captioned it. “The clouds never fail. They’re my favorite thing in this life, by far.
“I will always stop to take in their presence as they pass across the sky. In any moment of stress, depletion, fear, sadness or questioning,” she added, “they always calm the storm inside. I can hear them. I can feel the answers. So profoundly.”
Their message to the newly minted Mrs. Duell? “They whisper joy, hope, remembrance and faith. In moments of happiness, they bring a brighter smile and a greater high,” she explained. “They illuminate my whole being. I can breathe deep and slow. I can hear angels sing and feel intense vibrations of life.
“Ever since I was a little girl, the clouds have always been my biggest peace,” she continued. “Thank you, Hawaii, for delivering beyond expectation.”
Of course, from the looks of Hope’s Instastories, her groom wasn’t seeing much of the islands. In the hilarious clips she shared, the General Hospital Emmy winner is intently focused on the Cardinals game on TV in their hotel room. “In case anyone’s wondering how the honeymoon’s going,” she laughed. “Welcome to my life.
“It truly doesn’t matter if I’m here or not,” she added. “This is how he watches football.” (Michael’s portrayer even kicks for the field goal, he’s so adorably into it.)
