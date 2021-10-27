Aaron Montgomery/JPI

It is never easy to say goodbye to those we love but their memories will keep them alive in our hearts.

Today we want to take some time to send our deepest condolences to The Young and the Restless alum Michael Damian (ex-Danny), whose mother Maria Angela passed away. The former CBS soap star shared the news on social media, along with a beautiful photo with his mom, and expressed, “My dearest friends, mom [is] united with God. Thank you for your continued prayers for her and our family. God bless you all.”

This past weekend, Damian took to Twitter to announce that his mother’s health was not doing well and that she needed prayers. “If you have a moment please include mom Maria Angela in your prayers,” he asked then expressed thanks for all of the support and love everyone had sent his way.

Dearest friends, I am sad to say my mothers health is not doing well and she needs prayers. If you have a moment please include mom Maria Angela in your prayers. I can’t thank you enough for your support and love you all very much! God bless🙏❤️‍🩹 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) October 23, 2021

A few posts followed in which he continued to thank his followers for the messages he’d received and was overwhelmed to have the fans in his life. Lauralee Bell (Christine) sent her love to her former castmate and said, “So so sorry to hear! Thinking of you all!”

More: Cameron Mathison mourns the loss of his mom

Soaps.com will keep Damian in our thoughts and we want to pass along that fans can continue to support him, not only by leaving their condolences in the comment section, but by tuning in to the movie he and his wife co-wrote titled Much Ado About Christmas, which premieres on GAC Family on Saturday, October 30, at 8 pm.

We also invite fans to view another sweet photo of the daytime alum and his mom in our gallery below featuring more soap stars with their real-life mothers.