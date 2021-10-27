John Paschal/JPI

An special introduction is made outside of Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless soon-to-be returning actress Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) just made a real-life connection with her current reel-life storyline — with a special introduction between her onscreen mother and her son Caden.

Egan posted a precious photo of Catherine Bach, who plays Chelsea’s mom Anita, holding Caden, dressed in blue, and shared, “My TV mamma had to meet the baby, obvs!” And it’s obvious just how happy Bach was to be introduced to the little cutie.

If you’ll recall, Chelsea’s been off taking care of Anita, who has been recovering from a hip injury, and last week we reported that Egan’s character would be seen back in Genoa City very soon — in the flesh — straight off of the actress’ maternity leave.

Since Caden’s birth in August, the CBS soap star has shared numerous adorable photos with her little man, as well as Caden with his proud papa, Egan’s husband Matt Katrosar. Oh, and fun fact, for those who didn’t know, Katrosar has appeared on Young & Restless twice, once as Chelsea’s kidnapper and another time as an EMT who took care of her after a collapse on New Year’s Eve.

As for Bach’s character… the last time she was in Genoa City, her daughter quickly sent her packing after learning that she had scammed money from Chelsea’s late husband Calvin Boudreau.

