Aaron Montgomery/JPI

Michael Damian (ex-Danny) shared sad news… which soon took a turn for the happier.

On October 23, The Young and the Restless’ Michael Damian made a request that heaven knows he would have preferred not to have to. “Dearest friends, I am sad to say my mother’s health is not doing well, and she needs prayers,” he tweeted. “If you have a moment please include Mom Maria Angela in your prayers.

More: Young & Restless beauty reveals family’s messiest member

“I can’t thank you enough for your support,” he added, “and love you all very much!”

Dearest friends, I am sad to say my mothers health is not doing well and she needs prayers. If you have a moment please include mom Maria Angela in your prayers. I can’t thank you enough for your support and love you all very much! God bless🙏❤️‍🩹 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) October 23, 2021

Two days later, Damian returned to social media to share uplifting news. “Hello, my wonderful friends, I wanted to update you that your prayers are working,” wrote the actor, who played rock star Danny Romalotti from 1980-98 (and off and on ever since). “Mom is having a much better day today.

“If you have a sec,” he went on, “please include her in your prayers.”

Hello my wonderful friends, I wanted to update you that your prayers are working. Mom is having a much better day today. If you have a sec please include her in your prayers🙏❤️‍🩹 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) October 25, 2021

Since leaving Genoa City, Damian, who once topped Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart with his cover of “Rock On,” has worked primarily as a writer/director/producer. (Since he also sings and acts, does that make him the rare quintuple threat?)

Just this May, he announced that he’d be helming a holiday romcom starring Lindsay Lohan, who you may recall got her start in showbiz playing Amanda Cory’s daughter on Another World. But since the movie wasn’t scheduled to start shooting until this fall, it wasn’t expected to begin streaming until — argh — 2022.

While you head to the comments to wish Damian and his mother well, stop off at the below photo gallery that celebrates a different holiday season — Halloween — with photos of some of the most eye-popping costumes and disguises ever worn on not only Young & Restless but all the shows.