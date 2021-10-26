Bjoern Kommerell

Put on your rain coat and boots because it’s going to be a messy day out there.

Fall is here, which means so is the rain — even in Los Angeles — and The Young and the Restless actress Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) has shared a cute twist to all the dreary weather. Her dog Rufus, like so many other four-legged friends, loves to enjoy the weather — rain or shine.

Stafford took to Instagram with an adorable photo of Rufus, wet from head to toe, and said, “This dude just wants to play in mud puddles.”

Earlier this month, in another photo of Rufus hanging over his gate, she admitted, “This new family member of ours (Rufus) is wild and crazy.” With a face like that, he could do no wrong, right? Well, Stafford explained, “He has already dug up all of our flowers in the front. He lays down on his pee pee pads and pees on the wood floor.”

“He jumps on my white sofa with his muddy paws,” she went on. “He thinks our hands are chew toys but…” Wait for it… “We love him so much! He has added so much life to our home!”

Yep, any new puppy owner can relate. No matter what shenanigans our furbabies get into, we just love them so.

Stafford’s former General Hospital castmate Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu) will surely be experiencing some of these things — if she already hasn’t — with her new family pup. Last week, she gave her oldest son Jackson the biggest birthday surprise ever, a sweet little pug in a box!

Stafford's former General Hospital castmate Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu) will surely be experiencing some of these things — if she already hasn't — with her new family pup. Last week, she gave her oldest son Jackson the biggest birthday surprise ever, a sweet little pug in a box!