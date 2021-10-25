Denis Guignebourg/JPI

The bride felt “like a damn queen” and looked like one too!

New bride Courtney Hope, whose character Sally Spectra has spiced up both Bold & Beautiful and Young & Restless, took to social media to give thanks and shout-outs, and in doing so, shared some red hot (literally!) photos from her weekend wedding to General Hospital star, Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos).

First, Hope logged on to thank everyone for “joining us in celebrating our love.” She went on to call the unique steam-punk themed nuptials “the perfect gothic night,” and dropped two photos of the couple standing by a 1923 Rolls Royce and pouring bubbly together.

Hope certainly delivered on the “more pics to come” promised in her initial post, with a photo dump of some of the most gorgeous wedding snaps you may ever see. With her auburn hair, the red wedding clothes, and the moody backdrops that fit the theme to absolute perfection, this is an album you won’t want to leaf through just once.

The blazing beauty gave a shout-out to “rock star” Adolfo Sanchez of Netflix’s Next in Fashion for bringing to life her vision for “my choker tear away dress, lace legging boots and ‘Til Death’ veil.” She admitted, “I’ve visualized this dress for years and he exceeded expectation!”

Hope thanked Sanchez for bringing her groom’s vision to fruition as well, and paid what might be the ultimate compliment from a bride: “I felt like a damn queen!” Um… and she looked like one too! Check out the stunning photos for yourself by hitting the arrow on the post below.

The soap star-studded event generated a bunch of fun posts of favorites from Bold & Beautiful, General Hospital and Young & Restless dressed up for the steam-punk theme of the wedding and sharing their own photos of the ceremony, including the video mash-up from Jennifer Gareis (Donna, Bold & Beautiful) below, which shows the bride being walked to the altar by her father and photos of her, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Katrina Bowden (Flo) and Annika Noelle (Hope) at the event. Such a fun and memorable way to tie the knot ‘til death’!

Share your words of congratulations below