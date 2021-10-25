Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Shares a Series of Too-Cute-for-Words Photos of Son Jameson as Her ‘Golden Boy’ Celebrates His Sixth Birthday: ‘I Love You More Than Ice Cream’
Bjoern Kommerell
“Aww, Mom!” you could just imagine him saying. But kiddo, the pics are just too precious to keep to herself!
Over the weekend, half the cast of The Young and the Restless wished a happy birthday to the son of Michelle Stafford (Phyllis). Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Bryton James (Devon), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Melissa Ordway (Abby)… they all cheered on the newly minted 6-year-old. And that was just for starters.
But undoubtedly, the sweetest tribute to the tyke came from Stafford herself. “Happy birthday, baby boy!” she Instagrammed along with a series of impossibly adorable photos of her son through the years. “You are my golden boy. You are golden light! So smart, fun and crazy all the time. It’s a great combination.
“May you always have love and Legos in your life,” she added. “And of course make Hot Wheels your greatest meal ever… ”
Questionable. (Rough on the chompers.) But hey, we can’t say that we haven’t done it, too. In closing, the Daytime Emmy winner said what probably went without saying. “I love you more than ice cream and chocolate,” she exclaimed, “combined.”
Later, Mom dropped a Halloween-ish pic in which she and daughter Natalia were “celebrating the bday boy.” Fangs for that!
