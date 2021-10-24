CBS screenshot

Sharon and Jack both have opinions about Phyllis and Nick’s relationship.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 25 – 29, it could be over for Nick and Phyllis. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

Nick and Phyllis’ reunion has had its ups and downs, but lately, there have been more downs than ups. Summer and Kyle moving to Milan tore at Phyllis’ heart, and Jack was there to help support her. He also admitted to his ex that he’d never stopped loving her, and had been very lonely lately. However, he was not making a play for her, as he knew she was with Nick. Unfortunately, Nick’s tense relationship with his family once again began to cause more problems for him and Phyllis.

Next week, Phyllis warns Nick that they are out of synch, and she needs space before she says the wrong thing. Could they be headed for a break like Ross and Rachel from Friends? Or could this be the end?

Once again Phyllis gets advice from Jack, who tells her there is a reason she and Nick are always drawn back together. However, Phyllis notes that there is also a reason it never works out for them.

Meanwhile, Nick confides in his son Noah that he and Phyllis have a long and rocky past, and history could repeat itself. It definitely seems that is what is about to happen. And even though Sharon and Phyllis have begun to mend their own relationship, Sharon gives her opinion that Phyllis and Nick’s relationship is about to go over a cliff!

Let us know in the comments if you think this is the end of Phick, or if you want to see them finally make it work.

Video: Young & Restless/Instagram