Howard Wise/JPI, CBS

We’re still hoping the character will stop knock, knock, knocking on heaven’s door. But…

If there’s one person who likes the idea of The Young and the Restless’ Ashland and Victoria having a baby more than fans of the CBS soap, it could only be Ashland himself. Having lost Harrison to his biological father and knowing that his days are likely numbered, the tycoon is drawn to the idea of leaving behind a legacy.

“No doubt, no doubt,” portrayer Richard Burgi tells Soaps.com. But having a child wouldn’t just be about continuing the Locke line or producing an heir. “It’s also more of an emblematic expression of what Ashland feels for Victoria, which he’s never felt for any other woman. So that would be made manifest as a child.”

More: Explosive story to bring back Young & Restless faves

Ironically, it is as Ashland has begun to see his life as ending that he’s started to see it more clearly than he ever had. “As a realist, at this point he’s resigned himself to the fact that he’s on borrowed time fighting cancer,” says Burgi. “I don’t know if you’ve ever been through any situation with people with cancer, but once that reality of how finite life is kicks in, it obviates… not trivialities but some of the other things we think might be permanent, long-term or something we can really hold onto.

“Once you grasp the impermanence of your life, nothing is all that critical,” he continues. “But you also begin to think about how life will look for your loved ones after you’re gone. So the idea of leaving Victoria with a living, breathing reminder of his love and devotion is a powerful notion to Ashland.”

What do you think, Young & Restless fans? Would you like to see “Ashtoria” have a baby? On your way to the comments, stop off at the below photo gallery that retells their love story from start to… Well, the last thing we want to say is “finish”!