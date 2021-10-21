Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Supports ‘Friend and Fan’ Facing Cancer Battle With a Message Instilled With Victor Newman’s Fighting Spirit
Howard Wise/JPI
The icon’s inspirational words hit home with Donna Scalise, who showed up in her “damn mask” ready to fight.
Eric Braeden came out swinging on social media in support of a “friend and fan of the show” who is facing a PET scan to “diagnose the state of her cancer.” His message to the Young & Restless viewer was bound to buoy her spirits and bring a little smile to her face, as the sentiment sounded like it was coming directly from Genoa City’s Victor Newman.
Braeden shared a photo of Donna Scalise and her husband Pete in his post and noted he “had his fingers crossed” for a good outcome before instilling some of Victor’s fighting spirit with his next words: “Fight those cancer cells, Donna! To hell with them!”
Keeping my fingers crossed for @donnascalise and PETE! Donna is undergoing a pet scan to diagnose the state of her cancer! She has been a friend and fan of our show! Fight those cancer cells, DONNA! To hell with them!💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/hqb0zonOej
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) October 20, 2021
Donna was indeed inspired by the Young & Restless icon’s words and assured Braeden in her thankful response, “I’m fighting this damn cancer with all I have!” She shared a photo of herself wearing her Victor Newman face mask and added, “That’s why I wear my damn mask in scans.”
That’s why I wear my damn mask in scans 💪🏼😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gr4T41aKta
— donna scalise (@donnascalise) October 21, 2021
Many Young & Restless fans chimed in with prayers and words of support for Scalise on Twitter, and we here at Soaps are sending our love, best wishes and positive vibes her way as well. You’ve got this!
