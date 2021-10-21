Howard Wise/JPI

Real-life friends til the end.

On Tuesday, October 19, The Young and the Restless actress Hunter King (Summer) turned 28 years old and one of her castmates couldn’t let the day go by without sending her some much deserved love. Though Courtney Hope’s character Sally has been Summer’s revival in Genoa City since day one, in real-life the actresses are very close.

Hope posted an Instagram story featuring a photo with King, wearing the same white sneakers, while dressed in gowns, and laughing at their twining moment. “Happy birthday to one of the most beautiful souls on the planet,” she shared. “The instant nature of our friendship was outrageous, especially since we were supposed to ‘hate each other’.”

She went on to share a silly winky-face emoji, along with “Sally + Summer” then expressed, “I am so thankful for your kindness, honesty and humor and I hope you have the most perfect day, shoe twin. Love you.”

Hope has many other friends on the set of her CBS soap. In fact, prior to her wedding to General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael), which took place on Saturday, October 23, she asked a few of them for some marriage advice — but with a twist… not what they themselves would advise but what advice their characters would give to her. Hear what eight of her co-stars had to say, including which two simultaneously said their characters would suggest a prenup — and you don’t want to miss what Michelle Stafford thinks Phyllis would tell her!

