As Her Son Turns 25, Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Shares Adorable Photos Through the Years — and a Heartfelt Message: ‘You Weren’t Born to Fit In’
“I can’t wait to see you make your mark in this world,” wrote Mom.
October 18 may have been just another Monday for most of us, a long slog full of coffee and email. But for Tracey E. Bregman, it was special. She woke up that morning, “and just like that…. he’s 25.”
Who is “he”? Her younger son, Landon, that’s who. “Happy Birthday to my baby boy,” the Young & Restless leading lady Instagrammed. “You are a true original. You weren’t born to fit in. You are authentic, truthful, funny, can talk anyone into anything, compassionate, intelligent, emotionally intelligent and so loving.
“I can’t wait to see you make your mark in this world,” she added. “Happy birthday!”
Accompanying Bregman’s post were a series of photos of Landon growing up, from a sweet-faced cherub to a cheery tween to the handsome young man that he is today (in new shots taken by Noah’s former portrayer, Robert Adamson).
Earlier this month, the Emmy winner who plays Lauren noted that she had not one but two “October babies born 17 days and three years apart.” The other? Her horse, Standing Ovation, who turned 22 on the first of the month. (As you’ll see in the pictures below, Landon and Standing Ovation have pretty much grown up together.)
