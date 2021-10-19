Howard Wise/JPI

At first, we predict you’ll be upset. You’ll be miffed. You’ll be ticked, even. Ah, but then…

Forever, it seems, The Young and the Restless’ Abby has done her best to wait patiently for husband Chance to return from the mission that made him miss the entirety of Mariah’s pregnancy (and, for that matter, her abduction by his predecessor, Stitch). So Dominic’s mom is stoked, Soap Opera Digest reports, when Christine wants to come over with an update about her better half.

As if good news is ever delivered in person!

Soon enough, Abby is told something that portrayer Melissa Ordway says is “not what [she] wanted to hear at all.” Our guess: that Chance was killed in the line of duty and won’t be coming home soon or at all.

“How the heck is that good news?” you ask? Because we don’t buy for a second that Chance will be dead-dead. No, he’s sure to be just being held captive somewhere a la General Hospital prisoner Drew — for however long it takes his “widow” to develop feelings for Dominic’s biodad Devon and come between him and Amanda.

That’s one promising storyline right there. But wait, there’s more!

Once that plot has come to a boil and begun to simmer down again, boom! In comes Chance to blow up the happy family that Abby will have formed with Devon and Dominic. You’ll have her torn between two men that she genuinely loves, and whatever the outcome, an explosive custody battle. (Think about it: If Abby chooses Devon, Chance would fight for the son he and his then-missus intended to raise together. If Abby chooses Chance, Devon would fight for the son that he’s come to love like… well, the son that he is!)

That’s another promising storyline.

The only question is, who will be playing Chance when he “rises from the grave”? Funny you should ask, because we have a few ideas along those lines. Check out the below photo gallery to peruse our picks to take on the role.