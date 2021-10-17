CBS screenshot

Billy suggests to Lily that they strike first against Victor.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 18 – 22, Gaines’ whereabouts is on Billy’s mind. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

In a previous spoiler video, Billy and Lily pondered publishing Gaines’ tell-all video exposing Ashland’s crimes. However Gaines has gone missing, and Billy suspects Victor’s behind it. He confronts Victor in the latest preview of next week’s episodes and tells him to come clean and confess how he got rid of Gaines.

Victor claims he has no idea what Billy is talking about, and warns him that the gloves are coming off, and he can take everything he owns. Meanwhile, Gaines is shown holed up in a wine cellar somewhere. Hey, at least he’s got wine!

Billy knows Victor means business, and turns to Lily with a plan. Until now, Victor had been avoiding his old rivalry with Billy, even telling Adam they’d strike when the time was right against Billy and his company. With Ashland and Victoria married and seemingly having no more secrets between them, it appears Victor’s ready to squash Billy and Chance Communications once and for all.

Billy suggests to Lily that the best defense is a good offense, and they need to strike first. It certainly appears that Billy’s decided to run Gaines’ tell-all!

