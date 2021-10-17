Howard Wise/JPI (2)

However you spent your Saturday, the real-life couple had more fun.

On a motocross weekend in Arizona, Mark Grossman brought to life Michelle Pfeiffer’s classic Grease 2 song “Cool Rider,” taking off on a high-flying ride that as we were watching it, made us wish bikes had seatbelts!

More: Young & Restless star reveals daughter’s new style

“Vroom vroom,” the Young & Restless star captioned his videos, in which not only does he defy gravity, but he takes significant other Sharon Case for a spin, too. (You can check it out below.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Grossman (@mgrossman18)

In a separate post, Case posted some more pics and hashtagged them #Arizona. “Love you two together,” cheered a follower of the Emmy winner’s. (You can scroll through her post below.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Case (@sharonlcase)

Regular readers of Soaps.com are already well aware that Adam’s portrayer is as into motocross as we are into… well, soaps. It was just last month that he seemed to return to the pastime about which he is so passionate, exclaiming, “Oh how I’ve missed this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Grossman (@mgrossman18)

It was only this past March that Case confirmed that she and Grossman were a couple, on Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling’s 9021OMG podcast on iHeartRADIO. “The reason why we finally mentioned it to the studio is… just so that we wouldn’t have to distance [while COVID protocols were in place]… ” Sharon’s portrayer explained, “in case the show wanted to write us in scenes together.”

You can review their whole relationship timeline here. And while you’re in the neighborhood, scroll through photos of more Young & Restless stars and their real-life partners in the photo gallery below.