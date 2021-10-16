Howard Wise/JPI

Calle is coming to a big screen near you!

When Sasha Calle first began appearing on The Young and the Restless as Lola, we sat up and took notice. “She’s a star,” we said to ourselves… and anyone who’d listen. And while the soap seemed to struggle with exactly what to do with Lola, her portrayer still managed to catch the attention of both the audience and Hollywood. So it wasn’t too much of a surprise when news came down that she’d landed the role of Supergirl in a big-screen version of The Flash.

Nor were we taken aback by the news that, even as the movie was more than a year away from debuting, Calle was reportedly being drafted to star in a series version of Supergirl for HBO Max. And while we’re going to have to wait until November of 2022 to see her debut in the role, a teaser trailer for The Flash has finally dropped.

Now, we should warn you up front: blink, and you’re going to miss Calle. Not because the role she plays in the flick is insubstantial, but rather because the teaser — which clocks in at just over a minute long and can be seen below — focuses more on Barry Allen (aka the titular Flash), played by Ezra Miller, while asking the kind of question most of will never have to face: “You can go anywhere you want to, right? Any timeline, any universe… why do you want to stay and fight to save this one?”

There’s a certain irony to Calle being cast as Supergirl: Young & Restless fans know that her Lola spent most of her time in Genoa City bickering with Summer… whose dad has long called her “supergirl!”

While it’s widely assumed that Calle’s new movie and eventual primetime series mean that we’ve seen the last of Lola — unless the role is one day recast — it’s not impossible that she might at some point return. While executive producer and co-executive producer/headwriter Josh Griffith did release a statement shortly after their star landed the plum role, it wisely did not close the door to a future return.

“On behalf of everyone at The Young and the Restless, we’d like to congratulate Sasha Calle on making history and being chosen to play the first Latina Supergirl,” the statement read. “The role of Supergirl is a perfect fit for someone of Sasha’s immense talent, and we wish her all the best as she takes on this groundbreaking role.”

After checking out the trailer, share your thoughts on a possible Lola return in the comments below.