Did Young & Restless ‘Ashtoria’ Just Claim the Top Spot On the Countdown of Soaps’ All-Time Greatest Weddings?
Howard Wise/JPI (2), ABC, Jill Johnson/JPI
The Genoa City power couple’s nuptials certainly made an impression. But were they the kind that would last for all time?
Regular readers of Soaps.com will recall that a while back, we published a countdown of the 35 — count ’em, 35 — most unforgettable weddings in daytime history, from not just The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives but also some shows that are no longer with us. And the list was so solid that we felt like it was carved in stone.
Well, apparently, that wasn’t stone but butter, because already, we’ve had to adjust it to make room for The Young and the Restless’ Ashland and Victoria — “Ashtoria” to their fans — the Genoa City couple whose whirlwind romance caught them by almost as much surprise as it did the audience. Since their “I dos” were every bit as memorable as their courtship, they of course had to be added to the Top 35. (Well, Top 38 if you count the bonus entries — and you know how bad we are at math!)
View this post on Instagram
The question is, did the no-expenses-spared extravaganza steal away the top spot on the list from its previous occupant? And if not, just how high did “Ashtoria” manage to get on the countdown? To find out, click here or on the photo gallery below. Oh, and as a reminder, there will be no reception following your perusal of this scrapbook, so bring snacks.