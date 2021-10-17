John Paschal/JPI

Two little girls with two different personalities.

Last week we enjoyed seeing the sweet photos featuring “the many faces of Sophie Jolie,” the youngest daughter of The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway (Abby). However, the actress explained that getting shots of her older daughter Olivia hasn’t been so easy.

In an Instagram post, Ordway shared a photo of the girls together wearing the cutest hats, Olivia in pink with Sophie in purple, and expressed, “These little babes have my whole heart.” She went on to share two more photos of her youngest, all smiles for the camera, and explained, “Olivia hasn’t been letting me take her picture recently and Sophie has come up with a style all her own.” With a fashionable mom like Ordway, it’s no surprise that her mini-me is following in her footsteps!

Last Saturday the proud mom and her girls got together for a little “girl talk” while enjoying some treats.

And last month, Ordway’s husband, Justin Gaston, joined his girls for a special meal to honor a very special man, Gaston’s dad, PaJ. “Three years ago today, PaJ went to heaven. Tonight we celebrated his heaven day at his favorite restaurant,” the daytime star shared and went on to comment that Sophie is a clone of her husband and his father. “The face she’s making is proof.”

Absolutely adorable.

