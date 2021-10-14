Howard Wise/JPI

When it comes to hairstyles, it never hurts to get a second opinion.

What started out with The Young and the Restless fave Hunter King (Summer) posting an Instagram story to talk about how she can do the most simple makeup routine in “like seven minutes” quickly turned into asking for hair advice from her dog Poppy! The CBS soap actress, all dolled up with her makeup complete, went on to admit that hair, on the other hand, wasn’t her strong suit.

She turned around for the camera and jokingly asked “for a friend” if it would be socially acceptable to go out with her hair done as is — pulled back in a clip. That’s when Poppy entered the room, to which King stated, “I don’t speak dog but I just have a strong feeling that Poppy came in here to tell me that this is not the look.”

As she bent down to suggest that Poppy was looking at all of her hair products, King’s sweet pup licked her face, to which she said, “Don’t ruin the one thing I have going, man, the makeup.”

All joking aside, back in August King posted a video with Poppy and shared that “cuddling is her love language.” The actress gave her furbaby a kiss on the forehead then asked, “Can I have a hug.” With her paws on King’s shoulders, Poppy did as asked. It’s clear that the bond these two share is a very special one. Poppy couldn’t stop giving his mommy kisses and hugs!

When not spending time with Poppy, King recently returned to Young & Restless as Summer to attended Ashland and Victoria’s wedding in Italy and it was revealed that she and Kyle had gotten married themselves off-screen, which was a diss to Skyle fans. If you missed any of the exceedingly fashionable wedding photos leading up to the big event, including ones of Summer and Kyle, have a look in our gallery below. We think Poppy would approve!