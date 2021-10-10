CBS Screenshot

Billy will stop at nothing to halt Victoria’s wedding.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 11 – 15, Victoria and Ashland’s big day arrives, but how will it end? Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

In a previous teaser of what’s to come, Billy heads to Tuscany to stop Victoria and Ashland’s wedding. He brings Jessie Gaines Jr. along, armed with the proof that Ashland and Jessie’s father changed Camilla Rhodes’ will so that Ashland inherited her entire estate. What Billy doesn’t know is that Ashland has already confessed all to Victoria!

In the latest preview, Victoria wakes up with Ashland and tells him that it’s a perfect day to get married. And from the video, Victoria actually walks down the aisle. Or could it all be a dream? Because Billy arrives and is ready to blow the wedding sky high! He won’t let Victoria marry a liar and a fraud like Ashland. Confronted by Victor, Billy boy is warned to behave himself. That’s not exactly what Billy is known for.

Do you think Ashland and Victoria will say, “I do?” Or does Billy have enough ammunition to actually blow up the wedding? Let us know in the comments, as well as if you think Ashland is hiding another secret yet to be revealed.

