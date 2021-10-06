Conor Duffy/Sipa USA/AP

Sofia Pernas revealed where she and Justin Hartley stand on the idea of expanding their family — at least for now.

Couple gets married, couple has kids… but there is no couples’ guideline that says events have to happen in a certain order. Will there be babies in the future for former The Young and the Restless real-life marrieds Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) and Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa)? The actress talked to Hollywood Life about just that and revealed that it was “too early to tell.” While recalling how they pretty much did everything backwards, relationship-wise, due to the pandemic, Pernas admitted, “Technically our first date was a year after we were together because that was when the world opened up.”

In fact, they just went on vacation and are doing “all the fun stuff that couples do.” During the lockdown, having to be together 24-hours, only strengthened their relationship and now they are simply enjoying it. Even though “you always have these ideas as a little girl about what marriage is,” as in their case, the conventional way went out the window.

So, how does Hartley feel about all of this? He loved nothing more than “hanging out with my best friend.”

The This Is Us actor and Pernas may not have baby on the mind quite yet but Hartley and former soap actress Lindsay Korman (Passions, Days of Our Lives, All My Children and General Hospital) share a daughter, Isabella, who just turned 17 in July. Of his “kind and beautiful angel,” Hartley shared, “I’m so very proud of you!”

While we await baby news for the happy couple, should it come