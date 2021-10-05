In a Series of Sweetly Silly Photos, Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Reveals Her 3-Year-Old’s ‘Many Faces’ — Each of Them Cuter Than the Last!
Howard Wise/JPI
Capture the moment because before you know it, they’re all grown up.
In many areas of the world, it’s a rainy, dreary day out there, but we have something that is sure to brighten things up! The Young and the Restless beauty Melissa Ordway (Abby) never fails when it comes to posting adorable family photos and the latest ones feature her youngest daughter.
The CBS soap actress shared three photos — of her three-year-old — with the caption, “The many faces of Sophie Jolie.” In the first, the proud mama smiles as her little one makes a silly face, followed by the mother/daughter duo decked out in some cool shades with the final shot filled with super silliness! Come on, let’s say it together, “Absolutely adorable.”
Last month, Ordway gave Sophie Jolie and her older sister Olivia a special shoutout for National Daughters Day and expressed, “To the loves of my life. You are my world and I’m so proud to be your mom. Love you.”
Along with the sweet sentiment, the photos contained a neat retro twist — the girls dressed in concert t-shirts. While Olivia rocked a blue and yellow Metallica shirt, Sophie Jolie sported a blue and pink Kiss Live! Tour 1976 number and their mom joined the fun wearing Fleetwood Mac. Heck, they should take their cuteness-overload on the road!
