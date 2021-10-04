Soap-Hopping Young & Restless Vet Shares Beautiful Photo of His Littlest Kids… Who Aren’t So Little Anymore!
Jill Johnson/JPI
It might as well have been captioned, “They grow up so fast.”
“When in Charleston,” cheered Young & Restless alum Vincent Irizarry (ex-David) on October 3, “do what the Charlestonians do!” In other words, hit a local eatery. He wasn’t alone, either.
“Great night hanging with my two younger kiddies,” Aria and Elias, he added, sharing a lovely photo with the “youngsters,” who are now 24 and 19, respectively. (Mom is the actor’s second wife, Avalon House.) Check it out here.
Actually, the soap vet, who played another dastardly David on All My Children — Hayward, as you well know — has been posting quite a few pics of his beautiful family on Instagram lately. On National Daughters Day, he dropped a series of snaps with Aria and big sister Siena, whose mom is his first wife and former Santa Barbara leading lady, Celeste DiNapoli to his Scott Clark. (Have a look here.)
“My life has been immeasurably and irreversibly enriched,” he wrote, “with the greatest of joys from the moment I held my beautiful daughters in my arms, and in the pride of knowing the wonderful women of substance and character they’ve become.”
On Sons Day, Irizarry, who got his soap start playing Lujack on Guiding Light, also shared photos of his boys, Elias and Ash Harris. (Take a peek here.) They are, in his estimation, “exceptional young men, both with a heart, desire and will to serve others, whether it be here at home or throughout the globe,” he wrote. “I couldn’t be more proud, nor more blessed, with the men they’ve become.”
If all these photos of Irizarry and his kids through the years have left you in the mood for more, check out the below photo gallery, which is chock-full of images of more of your faves and their real-life offspring.