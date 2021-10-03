CBS screenshot

Victor promises that no one will ruin Victoria’s big day.

In the Young & Restless preview for the week of October 4 – 8, as the wedding draws closer, Victoria has concerns. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

In a previous preview for the week, Ashland opens up to Victoria about a crime that was committed, and she tells him to spill the details. It appears whatever he tells her doesn’t keep her from wanting to say, “I do,” based on this new teaser video.

As Victor lets Ashland know he will let nothing and no one ruin Victoria’s big day, Victoria turns to Nikki and shares her concerns and fears. It’s Billy she’s the most worried about ruining her wedding.

Meanwhile, Adam faces off with the Abbot and tells Billy that Victoria’s made her choice to marry Ashland. Unfortunately, Billy still doesn’t seem to be able to let his obsession with stopping the wedding go, noting it’s not over until Victoria says, “I do.”

Given Billy’s tenaciousness where Ashland’s past is concerned, and the fact that he likely still has secrets he’s holding onto, Billy very may well stop the big event. However at what cost? Not only could it permanently damage what relationship he has left with Victoria, but Ashland doesn’t seem to be a forgiving man and could be looking to exact revenge on Billy should he ruin the wedding.

Video: Young & Restless/Instagram