Young & Restless Alum Doug Davidson Separates Truth From Lies All While Thirst-Trapping Like There’s No Tomorrow
Jill Johnson/JPI
“Instagram doesn’t have a fact checker, does it?” asked the Emmy winner.
The Young and the Restless’ Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) isn’t the only star who knows how to turn heads with a rockin’ bod. On September 28, former castmate Doug Davidson (ex-Paul) did the same — and in “pec”-tacular fashion.
“Well, with all my free time, I’ve been working out like crazy,” he began his Instagram post (then admitted that that was a lie), “and I took this selfie on my iPhone 14.” (That, too, was a fib, in case you couldn’t tell.)
The “selfie” in question was a moody shot of Davidson, shirtless and looking every bit as sexy as he did back when Paul won the centerfold contest in which Lauren entered him. “This shot was actually taken by the late, great Jonathan Exley,” said the Emmy winner, adding that that was true. “I am in the same shape now, though. (Lie.)
“So,” he concluded, “Instagram doesn’t have a fact checker, does it?”
View this post on Instagram
No, as far as we can tell, it does not. But Davidson left his fans less interested in separating fact from fiction than in trying to roll their eyes back into their sockets. Needless to say, the post got a big reaction. The funniest, though, came from Bryton James, who plays Devon.
“Doug E. Fresh,” he declared the hunka-hunka burnin’ love.
