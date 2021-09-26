Howard Wise/JPI (2)

Reunited and it feels so good!

It’s no secret that Mark Grossman is about as enthusiastic about motocross racing as we are about The Young and the Restless. So you can well imagine his delight on September 26 when he got to rev up and take off anew.

“Oh how I’ve missed this,” he captioned a photo with the dirt bike that was going to satisfy his need for speed. Kinda adorable, wouldn’t you say? He looks as happy as the proverbial kid in a candy store.

In response to Grossman’s post, his first on Instagram since the Daytime Emmys in June, real-life love Sharon Case, who plays Sharon (duh), wrote, “Ah yeah, bae.”

Fans ate it up. “Yass!” exclaimed jj_jinnette. “That’s awesome! Adam went [from] badass to badass. I’m here for it!”

“This,” declared jmcohen97, “is wheely cool.” (Ha — we see what you did there!)

Another follower expressed empathy for the havoc that the pandemic has wrought on our ability to casually enjoy our favorite pastimes. It’s “been tough without our hobbies,” wrote joythompsonmusic. So she understood how much the outing must have meant to Grossman.

But perhaps it was mary_famceleb4real who spoke for all of us when she reminded Adam’s portrayer to not just have fun but “ride safely.”

