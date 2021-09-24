CBS screenshot

Moses wonders why Faith is avoiding him.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 27 – October 1, Victoria has questions, and Billy’s in hot water again. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

Ever since her drinking and driving incident, Faith has grown closer to Moses, who’s been there to support the troubled teen. The two have developed feelings for one another, and have been spending a lot of time together. After asking her out on a date, Moses is shocked to learn Faith claims she can’t go because she has to work for her mom. He calls her bluff and wants to know why she’s trying to stand him up. How will she explain herself?

As Victoria and Ashland’s wedding grows closer, Billy continues to press Nick to help him reveal that Ashland is simply too good to be true. Nick’s been hesitant to alienate his sister by doing so, but Billy refused to turn a blind eye to how Ashland came into his money.

After going to Rey for advice and learning Ashland must have bent the rules to keep his name change out of the public record, curiosity started to get the better of Nick. Nick turned to Phyllis for help, knowing if anyone could help him get to the truth it was her. Fortunately, Jack just happened to offer Phyllis his jet to go to Italy to visit Summer and Kyle, which is about to come in handy!

Meanwhile, after Billy caught Gaines with Ashland, not realizing he was blackmailing the mogul to keep his mouth shut, he looked into the mystery man. Not so surprisingly, Billy discovered Gaines was originally from New Jersey, where the first radio stations Locke happened to acquire were.

Next week, Victoria confronts Phyllis about letting Nick use Jack’s jet to travel to, where else, but New Jersey. Will Nick beat Billy to the punch and uncover what Ashland is so desperate to hide? And as Victoria is upset by what her brother is up to, Nikki has a bone to pick with Billy and his meddling in Victoria’s life. If Billy was hoping for a wedding invite, Nikki lets him know that’s not going to happen! Knowing Billy, we doubt he’s going to honor Nikki’s wishes regarding Ashland and Victoria’s nuptials.

Be sure to read the Young & Restless spoilers to find who gives Ashland some unsolicited advice.

Video: Team_Shey/Twitter