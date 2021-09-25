Howard Wise/JPI

Life is full of adventures, especially with a best friend by your side.

After three days, The Young and the Restless beauty Courtney Hope (Sally) has broken her “social-media fast.” For what, you ask? The actress shared a photo, hand-in-hand with her bestie, along with a very special birthday message for her “sister from day one” Stacey.

Through thick and thin, Hope expressed, “I honestly don’t know where I would be without you. You’re my rock, my saving grace and my right hand.”

The two have been friends for a long time, to which the CBS soap star gave thanks “for making life so much fun and worth the journey these last 17 years. It’s been one helluva ride, and I’m glad it’s been with you!” She closed out the post by sending much love and toasted “to a lifetime more!”

Just last week, Hope sent another message to her other best friend — fiancé Chad Duell (General Hospital’s Michael) for his 34th birthday, “I love who you are and who you’ve become, and I can’t wait to see what this next year brings us.”

The real-life soap star couple first meet in 2016 at a premiere party and were introduced by none other than mutual friend Bryan Craig (Port Charles’ ex-Morgan). They were engaged back in February and have shared quite the journey over the years. View their romantic timeline in our photo gallery below — from ‘hello’ to ‘I love you’.

