Genoa City youth’s beloved family member will be missed every day.

Young Judah Mackey, who plays the charming Connor Newman on Young & Restless shared a touching memorial post on social media in tribute to his ‘Papa’, as he grieves the loss of the man he saw as “the smartest, most generous person,” who “loved his family so much.”

Mackey shared a beautiful series of photos of himself with his Papa that spanned from the time he was a baby until the present and spoke about the special things he’ll look back on. “I’ll miss our talks about space and the universe, woodworking in his shop, playing cards, watching the races and going on hikes together.”

The young man certainly has a way with words as he memorialized his Papa further by stating, “Even though he is no longer here, I know he will always be with me. Rest peacefully, Papa. You are loved and will be missed every day.”

The hashtags on Mackey’s post indicate that his Papa suffered from Glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer of the brain that can cause worsening headaches, nausea, vomiting and seizures. The full post with photos can be seen on Judah Mackey’s Instagram if you are a follower.

Our hearts go out to Judah Mackey and his family at this difficult time. Feel free to leave messages of condolences for the Mackeys in the comment section.

