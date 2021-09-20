CBS

The passing of a loved one tears at one’s soul, but the memories keep them forever in our hearts.

Today we send our deepest condolences to The Young and the Restless actress Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), who is mourning the death of her ‘Poppy’. Lester Colodny was an actor, writer, director, producer and talent agent, who the CBS soap star called, “My biggest champion.”

Along with posting various photos of her and ‘Poppy’, she went on to express, “My favorite person on this planet is now my guardian angel. No one will ever compare to you and the love we shared,” then imagined, “I’m sure you’re first in line at the library, singing show tunes and casting your first play to direct in the heavens.”

Hendrickson then closed out her post with the lyrics to Billie Holiday’s 1944 song “I’ll Be Seeing You.”

Her castmates chimed in with condolences. Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) shared, “I loved him! Sending you so much love,” as Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) sent her love as well. Eileen Davidson (Ashley) thought the tribute was “beautiful,” and her former General Hospital co-star Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden) stated, “You always talked about him… I’m so sorry for your loss” with Days of Our Lives friend Tamara Braun recalling, “I will never forget how you lit up talking about him and how connected your bond was. I’m sending you so much love and support. Love you.”

