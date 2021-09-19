CBS screenshot

Is this the turning point for Jack, Phyllis and Nick’s futures?

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 20 – 24, Nick lets Jack have it. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

After Phyllis saved Jack from making a huge mistake getting involved with Sally, and turned to him for support when Summer and Kyle decided to stay in Italy, Phyllis was shocked when Jack made a huge admission to her. He told her that he’d never stopped loving her! That’s a big declaration to someone already involved in a relationship.

Jack’s admission obviously doesn’t sit well with Phyllis’ current beau Nick, who finally confronts Jack in this latest preview and accuses him of trying to sabotage his relationship with Phyllis. Jack defends himself, but it’s Phyllis of all people who comes to his rescue and blasts Nick!

Could this be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for Nick and Phyllis? Or will they be able to move past Jack’s still-present feelings for Phyllis? Let us know which man you would like to see Phyllis in the comments below.

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube