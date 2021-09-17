CBS screenshot

How will Tessa react to Mariah’s suggestion?

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 20 – 24, Ashland has a big choice to make. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

Devon asks Amanda since she’s been thinking about putting roots down in Genoa City if she’d want to move in with him. Will the lawyer say yes? Or even as far as they’ve come, will she need more time?

Since giving birth to Dominic, aka “Bowie,” Mariah has had a hard time letting go of the little boy. Abby’s decision about hiring a nanny left Mariah feeling as if she doesn’t trust her around the baby, and it’s begun to cause tension between Mariah and Tessa. So when Mariah proposes to Tessa that they should have their own baby, how will her partner respond?

With Billy and Nick pressing Ashland about the fact that they know nothing about his past, and Billy discovering it’s as if the man named Ashland Locke never existed given there are no records of him, Ashland came clean with Victoria and her family. He confessed that his father was an abusive alcoholic and his mother looked the other way. His family was poor, and he left home at sixteen and never looked back. However, that doesn’t seem to be the entire story, and it might not even be the real story.

After more texts rile Ashland up, he’ll meet with a mystery man named Jesse Gaines, played by Jamison Jones. Jesse offers to keep Ashland’s secret for a cool three million dollars. Clearly whatever Ashland is hiding is worth a pretty penny.

Let us know in the comments if you think Tessa and Mariah will survive as a couple, and how Ashland will deal with his blackmailer.

