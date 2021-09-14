Howard Wise/JPI

What’s in that baby blanket? Plus, pull-ups, sexy poses and… underarm fans?

When a Young & Restless actor does a photo (or in this case a video) dump of goodies from behind-the-scenes there are always some eye-opening bits. In this case, who knew they had little fans to keep stars’ underarms dry between scenes?! Watch for Tyler Johnson (ex-Theo) to be wielding one of these little gadgets in the first video of Cait Fairbanks’ recent post to Instagram.

Other nuggets include Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes (Mariah) catching a ride on set (they insists it’s safe), and Bryton James (Devon) showing off some impressive pull-up skills as he keeps busy in the studio between takes.

We also catch a glimpse of Gina Tognoni (ex-Phyllis), Michael Mealor (Kyle) mugging, and of the gorgeous Fairbanks striking a sexy pose in a red dress on the Valentine’s Day set.

The real star of this particular video dump is the elusive Baby Dominic. Since the moment Devon and Abby first looked down into that brown towel after Mariah gave birth, viewers have been frustrated at not being able to catch even a glimpse of the newborn. So, what are the actors cooing over in that blanket? Watch the video in the post below to find out!

