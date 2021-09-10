CBS screenshot

Is Mariah simply suffering from PTSD, or are her concerns valid?

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 13 – 17, it appears many in Genoa City were right to be wary of Ashland. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

After the information about Ashland’s involvement with an older woman who helped him get his start in the business came to light, Billy remained certain there was more dirt to be found on the media mogul and how he really made his initial fortune. And after a confrontation between Billy and Victoria, Billy suspected his ex also knew Ashland was hiding something. However, Ashland assured Victoria there was nothing to worry about and he’s never broken any laws.

In the latest promo, it appears Ashland is hiding something and Victoria confronts her husband-to-be about the secret he had hoped she’d never need to know about. What could he be hiding? Does it have something to do with the fact that Billy discovered that Ashland Locke doesn’t seem to exist as there are no records of the guy, or his past, anywhere to be found?

A new week means new drama on #YR! Here’s your sneak peek at next week. 👀 pic.twitter.com/hfDL9CQxww — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 10, 2021

More: This new Y&R casting could expose Ashland

Mariah has been on guard and terrified since her rescue, fearing Stitch could return at any moment. After all, he was able to slip away in all the chaos of Mariah going into labor. She’s also had a hard time parting with Dominic, who she bonded with while they were held captive. It looks like Mariah is on the verge of a breakdown and she confides in Tessa that she’s still afraid Stitch could come back. Are her fears unfounded, or should she and others be worried?

Finally, Jack and Phyllis have been turning to one another a lot lately, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Nick gets frank with Jack and asks if he and Phyllis are a good fit in his opinion. Talk about awkward, especially after Jack recently confessed to Phyllis how lonely he’s been and that he never stopped loving her!

Let us know in the comments what you think Jack’s answer to Nick will be, and what Ashland is hiding.

Also, be sure to read the Young & Restless spoilers to find out who gives Nikki mixed messages. Then get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. And browse the below photo gallery of Young & Restless’ best rivalries.

Video: Young & Restless/Twitter