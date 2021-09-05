Young & Restless Preview: After Victor Warns Sally to Stay Away From His Son, Adam Takes Matters Into His Own Hands and Makes His Point Clear
CBS screenshot
There could be even more drama at Newman Media after the latest turn of events.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 6 – 10, Adam declares he’s his own man in a big way. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.
Last week’s Newman Media launch party was chalked full of drama. After Adam and Billy had a squabble, Nick caught Billy trying to dig up dirt by breaking into the Newman computers. Meanwhile, Phyllis and Sally got into an altercation, during which glasses of water were thrown, and Phyllis dumped an ice bucket on Sally’s head. Adam took Sally off to literally cool down but was stunned when she pulled him into a kiss.
The fiasco only served to get Phyllis fired up more, and she warned Victor not to let Sally get her class into Adam. Victor assures her that he’d take care of Sally. In the newest promo, Victor does just that and warns Sally not to use her son to try and revive her less-than-stunning career. Adam is shocked to find his father warning Sally away from him, which leads to a turn of events neither Sally nor Victor likely saw coming. Seeing that Adam often likes to do exactly the opposite of what his father wants, this new developement could lead to friction at the workplace.
Let us know in the comments if you think Sally and Adam would make a good couple, or if he should steer clear of the redhead.
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube