Young & Restless Weekly Preview: Mariah Appears to Be Having a Hard Time Letting Go of Dominic — And Jack Surprises Phyllis
CBS screenshot
Is a Jack and Phyllis reunion in the cards?
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 6 – 10, is Mariah having separation anxiety? Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.
Billy doesn’t appear to be letting go of trying to dig up dirt on Ashland and prevent Victoria from making a huge mistake by merging with him in more ways than one. After another run-in with Billy, Victoria warns Ashland that her ex is determined to find something dirty in his past. Of course, this means there is bound to be something to be found.
After the kidnapping fiasco and emergency delivery, Abby is finally able to bring Dominic home and introduces him to Victor, Ashley, Nina and Devon. Everyone is beaming and smiling at the newest addition to the family, everyone but Mariah, who has a different expression on her face. The reality of giving up the baby that she spent nine months carrying is clearly hitting her, so should we be worried about how she might handle it?
After her major catfight with Sally, and no signs of their vendettas against one another cooling down, Phyllis asks Jack what he had hoped would happen between him and Sally. Who did he expect her to turn out to be? Jack’s answer in the preview is likely not what Phyllis was expecting.
Let us know in the comments if you think Phyllis and Jack are bound to reunite, and how you think Mariah will cope with the loss of Dominic.
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube