Young & Restless’ Nick Tells Phyllis ‘It’s Over’ After a Dramatic and Devastating Development — In New Promo
There’s simply no way to move forward after a blow like this.
In an intensely dramatic new promo, Young & Restless’ Nick arrives at Phyllis’ hotel suite with news of a new development so devastating he simply can’t see how he’s going to move forward!
Phyllis gets an earful when she starts asking questions, which only enrages her frustrated boyfriend, who ends up hollering, “It’s over!” To find out what all the drama is about, watch the full video below!
This fall on The Young and the Restless…
Well, it wouldn’t have been the first time that Phyllis and Nick called it quits, and it probably won’t be the last if our soapy senses are correct about Phyllis and Jack’s relationship making a comeback.
Nonetheless, it turns out the promo is a funny — and brilliant — cross promotion with CBS Sports for its fantasy football league. The unexpected drama caught some soap fans’ unaware, as well as followers of the CBS Sports account, who were so mesmerized by the unfolding scene that they vowed to start tuning in — we’d call that a success!
That was the most epic episode ever! I have never seen a soap opera but will watch every episode from now on. How will they deal with Cam getting cut?
— Lee Kolligian (@chillaxican) September 1, 2021
