Young & Restless’ Christian Jules LeBlanc Shares Post-Hurricane Ida Update and Images From ‘in the Debris’

While we wish the Gulf Coast a speedy recovery from the beating that Ida dished out, celebrate one of LeBlanc’s former leading ladies, Heather Tom (ex-Victoria) as she celebrates the anniversary of her Bold & Beautiful debut as Katie. Our photo gallery reviews all the highlights of her run in the role .

In response, the actor’s fans and friends heaved a collective sigh of relief, with some, like hollywoodfarmgirl, sweetly chastising Michael’s portrayer for scaring them. “I really don’t need you worrying me like this,” wrote Tammy Lynn Michaels, aka Nicole from Popular. “Let’s evacuate next time there’s a Cat 4, shall we?

Now, a day later, the Young & Restless Emmy winner has shared an update. In the first image is Sid Montz with a four-legged friend sitting on a fallen tree. Proving that his sense of humor is still intact, LeBlanc captioned the pic, “Hurricane damage or brand-new Instagram spot! Sid makes it work!”

Sixteen years to the day that Hurricane Katrina battered Louisiana and Mississippi, Hurricane Ida wrought havoc on the area, knocking out power to all of New Orleans. Having not evacuated, Crescent City native Christian Jules LeBlanc worried fans and castmates alike as he shared video and photos as the storm had its way with the city. (See below.)

1 / 12 <p>When <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> debuted in 1987, the youngest of the Logan sisters was played by Nancy Sloan and… Well, she may not have been the most popular of the lot. How can we tell? Poor Katie, who suffered from acne and low self-esteem, wasn’t even included in this photo of the non-Brooke siblings; only Storm (then Ethan Wayne) and Donna (then Carrie Mitchum) made it in front of the checkered flag.</p>

2 / 12 <p>Once <em>Young & Restless</em> Emmy winner Heather Tom (ex-Victoria) assumed the role of Katie in 2007, the character became infinitely more interesting. In fact, she’d scarcely returned to Los Angeles than she’d rock-blocked Donna (now Jennifer Gareis), righteously removing from her finger Thorne Forrester’s engagement ring after discovering that the wedding had been inspired by hatred of the groom’s mother, Stephanie, not love of the groom himself.</p>

3 / 12 <p>… and Storm (then William deVry) was to blame. After Katie convinced Stephanie not to press charges against her brother for shooting her, he went and put a bullet in his own sister. By accident, mind you, but still! Dude, lock that thing up! As Katie knock-knock-knocked on death’s door, a remorseful Storm committed suicide in order to ensure that a heart was available for transplanting into her chest.</p>

4 / 12 <p>Try aunts at a <em>wedding</em> — especially when, as was the case for Bridget Forrester, the aunt in question was head over heels in love with groom Nick Marone. Katie, as you can see, even earned the bride’s death stare as she inserted herself into the couple’s official portraits! When finally Katie gave up on a future with Ridge’s half brother, she, in a manner of speaking, cashed in — by getting mixed up with Dollar Bill Spencer.</p>

5 / 12 <p>While Katie was pretty quickly all in where Bill was concerned, he was… erm… Let’s just say that the playboy didn’t <em>naturally</em> take to being a one-woman man. First, he made a play for Donna, and later, he and Brooke would… On second thought, let’s deal with Bill and Brooke when we get to them; they’re a whole mood. This is about Bill and Katie. Once she had ascertained that her boo wasn’t using her to exact vengeance on the Forresters — a common concern on this show — there was only one thing left to do.</p>

6 / 12 <p>In 2009, Katie promised to love, honor and cherish Bill till the day that they died. He, in turn, promised to, ya know, do his best and [bleep]. He didn’t so much tie the knot as tie, like, a bow, one that could come undone over and over and…</p>

7 / 12 <p>Here, Katie was demonstrating the look that one directs at the minx for whom one’s husband is thinking of leaving them. If only she’d stopped there. Instead, when Katie found out about Steffy’s involvement with Bill, she keeled over, the victim of a heart attack. (You would have thought that Storm’s ticker could take it, wouldn’t you?)</p>

8 / 12 <p>After going through with a high-risk pregnancy to bring into the world her and Bill’s son, Will, Katie sank so deeply into postpartum depression that she took off and bequeathed her family to Brooke, who, as anyone could’ve guessed she would, fell for her brother-in-law. Once Katie had screwed her head back on straight, she became so convinced that Bill had strayed with Brooke that she had another of her well-timed heart attacks. (Was Storm secretly a smoker? Big fan of red meat? What?)</p>

9 / 12 <p>Long the vice-president of the I Hate Brooke Club, Taylor Hayes revealed at Katie’s birthday bash that the blonde had miscarried Bill’s child. In response, Katie… wait, <em>what</em>? She <em>didn’t</em> have another heart attack? Good for her! Instead, she just read the lovers for filth, dumped Bill and took over Spencer Publications.</p>

10 / 12 <p>Though Katie eventually forgave Brooke for Billgate, she still didn’t want to <em>be</em> like her sister. So despite Katie’s feelings for ex-brother-in-law Ridge, she pushed him to reunite with Brooke. Which he tried to, only to have Katie fake a heart attack at the wedding to stop it! Later, she got his ribbon around her finger in lieu of an engagement ring, but later still, it came untied when everybody realized that he belonged with Brooke and Katie, with Bill.</p>

11 / 12 <p>After Ridge and his ribbon, no one could blame Katie for wanting a no-strings affair the next time around. But since she started tucking into bed with stepson Wyatt, her relationship was anything but easy, breezy. In the end, she avoided both Bill’s wrath and a lifetime of seeing potential mother-in-law Quinn every Thanksgiving by becoming disengaged from her fiancé rather than try to explain to Will why he should start calling his half brother Stepdaddy.</p>