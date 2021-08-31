Melissa Claire Egan’s Breathtaking New Photos of Baby Boy Caden Leave Young & Restless Co-Stars in Awe: ‘OMG, OMG, OMG! He Is *Perfection*’
Howard Wise/JPI
The camera loves the newborn as much as his parents do.
When Melissa Claire Egan dropped a series of stunning snaps of her and husband Matt Katrosar’s new arrival, Caden, she captioned them, “Hello, world.”
In response, the world said hello back — with great enthusiasm. “OMG, OMG, OMG!” exclaimed Michelle Stafford, who plays Young & Restless’ Phyllis to Egan’s Chelsea. “He is perfection.”
Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Melissa Ordway (Abby) seconded that emotion, Bryton James (Devon) replied with a heart emoji, and Lauralee Bell (Christine) sighed, “Gorgeous.”
“What an angel,” cried Amelia Heinle (Victoria), while Mishael Morgan marveled, “He is sooo precious.” Eileen Davidson (Ashley) said basically the same thing, only with fewer syllables: “Awwww!”
Kate Linder (Esther) exclaimed that she was “so happy for the three of you,” and Hunter King (Summer) cheered, “Oh my goodness! So cute!”
How cute? So cute that Egan’s former All My Children castmate Cameron Mathison — Ryan to her Annie — said that “this is too much cuteness to take!” (Maybe you’ve heard, but he recently joined the cast of General Hospital as Drew, formerly played by Billy Miller, once Young & Restless‘ Billy and Egan’s brother on All My Children. How’s that for full circle?)
View this post on Instagram
Regular readers will recall that Caden was born on August 21. “Although this is my first child in real life, I’ve had very dramatic on-screen births on The Young and the Restless,” Egan told People. “Once, after falling through a lake, I delivered my son on the show in a cabin. The other time, I went into labor at my wedding and delivered a baby right there in my wedding dress.
“So this,” she concluded, “was a breeze compared to that!”
