On September 22, 2012, the actors said the most important line of their lives: “I do.”

In Melissa Ordway’s estimation, agreeing to become Mrs. Justin Gaston was the “best yes I’ve ever said.” And if you’re a social-media follower of the couple, who are celebrating their ninth year as husband and wife, you’d be hard-pressed to argue. Their lives, it would appear, are as full as laughter as love.

The Young & Restless star and her significant other, who stepped in for Donny Boaz as Chance on the occasion of Abby’s lavish, most recent wedding, often share photos and videos of themselves having fun together and with their daughters, Olivia Christine, 5, and Sophie Jolie, 3. See below, for instance, the good time the family had just last month on Gaston’s birthday.

Needless to say, if Ordway had it all to do over again, she would. She even shared a video in response to the question: If you saw a preview of your relationship before your first date, would you still go? Take a look and see if her answer isn’t obvious.

On your way to the comments to wish the couple well on their anniversary, stop off at the below photo gallery, which follows their relationship from first meeting to happily ever after.