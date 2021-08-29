Young & Restless Preview: Phyllis and Sally’s Feud Reaches a Chilling New Level at The Newman Media Launch Party
CBS screenshot
Phyllis and Sally’s rivalry heats up and then cools down.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 30 – September 3, Phyllis and Sally are at each other’s throats again. Read on and watch the teaser video.
Last week, Sally was fuming over Phyllis giving her the boot from The Grande Phoenix as well as billing her for a ton of extras. However, Adam and Chloe have both suggested she take the high road, focus on her new career at Newman Media, and show her haters what a success she can be. Adam also asked Sally to attend the launch of the company with him. She said she would consider the invitation.
From the latest promo, Sally does attend the launch party with Adam but doesn’t take the high road after Phyllis gets in her face. Sally apparently feels Phyllis needs to cool down, and Phyllis ups the ante to pay her back! As Nikki and Victor arrive to find utter chaos erupting, Adam and Jack step in to keep the ladies from tearing one another to pieces.
More: Sneak peek of Nick questioning Phyllis about Jack
Let us know in the comments if you are enjoying Phyllis and Sally’s rivalry, or if you think it’s gone on long enough.
Also, be sure to read the Young & Restless spoilers to find Mariah’s latest dilemma. Then get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Young and the Restless — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. And be sure to browse the below photo gallery of soaps’ best and worst temporary recasts
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube