When Daniel Goddard blew out the candles on his cake on August 28, his Genoa City buddy made sure he knew how much he’d always blown him away.

There was no way that Bryton James was going to let the birthday of former Young & Restless brother-in-law and real-life pal Daniel Goddard pass him by without acknowledging both it and him. So the Emmy winner took to Instagram on August 28 to share his feelings on the special occasion.

“Happy birthday to one of the best this world has,” James began. “Your friendship has meant more to me than words could ever say.”

Still, Devon’s portrayer attempted to put the significance of his bond with Goddard into words. He did pretty darn well, too, if you ask us (and no one ever does). “Your mind is unmatched,” James told the actor who played Cane, “and I trust you with my life.

“Thank you for being born and for finding me, mate,” he concluded. “I love you forever!”

In response to James’ sweet shout-out, several other Young & Restless cast members wished Goddard well, among them Lauralee Bell (Christine), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael), Jordi Vilasuso (Rey), Kate Linder (Esther), Darius McCrary (ex-Malcolm) and Amelia Heinle (Victoria).

